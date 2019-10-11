UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Discussed With Putin Arrest Of Israeli Woman On Drug Charges

Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the case of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman arrested in Russia on charges of drug trafficking, his office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the case of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman arrested in Russia on charges of drug trafficking, his office said on Friday.

"Netanyahu has personally acted on Naama Issachar's case in recent weeks.

He discussed it with President Putin during his visit to Sochi and raised the issue in their phone conversation," the press release said.

The office called the punishment demanded by the Russian prosecution "disproportionate."

"[It] does not fit the nature of offense attributed to Issachar," the statement added.

Issachar was arrested on drug smuggling charges at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in April as she was transferring flights from India to Israel. If found guilty, she may face up to 8 years in prison.

