Netanyahu Says Discussed With Putin Arrest of Israeli Woman on Drug Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the case of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman arrested in Russia on charges of drug trafficking, his office said on Friday.

"Netanyahu has personally acted on Naama Issachar's case in recent weeks. He discussed it with President Putin during his visit to Sochi and raised the issue in their phone conversation," the press release said.

The prime minister greatly appreciates Putin's willingness to devote his time to the case and hopes that efforts will bear fruit later, the statement noted.

The office called the punishment demanded by the Russian prosecution "disproportionate."

"[It] does not fit the nature of offense attributed to Issachar," the statement added.

Issachar was arrested on drug smuggling charges at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in April as she was transferring flights from India to Israel. If found guilty, she may face up to 8 years in prison.

Issachar holds dual US-Israel citizenship.