Netanyahu Says Discussed With Putin Reciprocal Return Of Citizens Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

Netanyahu Says Discussed With Putin Reciprocal Return of Citizens Amid Pandemic

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation returning Russian and Israeli citizens to their respective homelands

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation returning Russian and Israeli citizens to their respective homelands.

"We discussed cooperation in the purchase of medical equipment and medical supplies and agreed to allow communication between Russia and Israel so that citizens of both countries could return to their homeland," Netanyahu tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the two leaders had expressed their readiness to strengthen coordination in fighting the coronavirus. In addition, Putin has congratulated Netanyahu on the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover.

The conversation was held at the Israeli side's initiative.

