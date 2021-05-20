UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Drone Intercepted By Israel On Jordanian Border Sent By Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Netanyahu Says Drone Intercepted by Israel on Jordanian Border Sent by Iran

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) An unmanned aerial vehicle that was recently intercepted by the Israeli military on the border with Jordan was an "armed" drone sent by Iran from Iraq or Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces said that they downed a drone that was approaching Israel's border in the Emek HaMaayanot area in the country's northeast.

"A few days ago, Iran sent an armed drone to Israel from Iraq or from Syria. Iranian forces launched an armed drone, which our forces intercepted on the border between Israel and Jordan. I think, it says everything on the true patron of terror in the middle East and in the worldIran," Netanyahu said during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

