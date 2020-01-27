UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Going To 'Make History' Ahead Of Trump Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

Netanyahu Says Going to 'Make History' Ahead of Trump Meeting - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has departed for Washington to discuss the upcoming US plan to settle the conflict between Israel and Palestine with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, hinting at the meeting's potential historic repercussions, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced.

On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the White House would host both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the leader of the Israeli opposition Blue and White party and the former's main political rival, this week. President Trump is also expected to unveil his so-called deal of the century that will set out the Israel-Palestine peace process.

"[On Sunday], I leave for Washington to stand alongside an American president, who is offering a plan, which I believe will advance our vital interests. Over the past three years, I have spoken countless times with President Trump, a huge friend of Israel, and with his staff, about our vital interests, our security, and our justice. I am going to meet with President Trump tomorrow. On Tuesday, together with him, we will make history," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement plan that violates international law.

