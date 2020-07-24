UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Government Doing Everything To Avoid Another Nationwide Lockdown

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the government is doing everything to avoid another nationwide lockdown, but if necessary, such a decision will be made.

"We are trying, as much as possible, to avoid the introduction of a second national quarantine. But, if necessary, we will introduce it. Because we are talking about saving lives," the prime minister said in a televised address.

Netanyahu officially designated Ronni Gamzu, former director general of the Health Ministry, to lead the charge in combating the resurgent spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Israeli media has taken to referring to the position as "coronavirus czar."

In mid-May, Israel appeared to have successfully contained the spread of coronavirus in the country. Since June, however, the numbers began to climb steeply and have now exceeded any metrics from the first wave. The country has so far registered over 57,000 infected, a vast majority of whom caught the virus since June. A total of 440 people have died in Israel from the disease.

