UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Held Secret Talks With Arab Leaders Seeking To Normalize Ties With Israel

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Netanyahu Says Held Secret Talks With Arab Leaders Seeking to Normalize Ties With Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that he had held multiple meetings, including unpublicized ones, with Arab and Muslim leaders who are interested in normalizing relations with Israel.

The statement was made at a joint press conference following his meeting with US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner in Jerusalem ahead of the visit of US and Israeli official delegations to the UAE.

"Two years ago, I visited Oman, one year ago, I visited Chad, half a year ago I met with the leader of Sudan. And these are a few of the publicized steps. There are many more unpublicized meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders who recognized that their true interests are to normalize relations with the state of Israel," Netanyahu told reporters.

Earlier in August, Israel and the UAE struck a US-brokered deal to establish full diplomatic ties and exchange embassies in return for Israel putting the annexation of Palestinian lands on hold. The Palestinian Authority condemned the move as an act of betrayal.

After the deal was signed, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday issued a decree on abolishing the economic boycott of Israel and related penalties. According to the decree, companies and individual entrepreneurs in the UAE are allowed to conclude trade and financial agreements with Israeli businesses and the latter can import any goods and products into the UAE. Netanyahu praised the decision, adding the move paves the way for economic cooperation between the two nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Import Israel UAE Oman Visit Jerusalem Chad Sudan August Sunday Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

16 minutes ago

200 students benefit from Roads and Transport Auth ..

16 minutes ago

SRTI Park, AUC sign MoU to support entrepreneurshi ..

46 minutes ago

SEHA concludes COVID-19 accelerator program with i ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Al Ain Farms, te ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Me ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.