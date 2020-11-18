Netanyahu Says Highly Appreciates Dialogue With Putin, Lauds Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he very much appreciates his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that relations between the two countries are getting stronger

"I highly appreciate my dialogue with President Putin, a dialogue that serves the interests of both countries and is highly appreciated by everyone in Israel. And I am grateful for President Putin's respect and support for the Russian Jewish community. Under his leadership, relations between Israel and Russia are becoming stronger," Netanyahu said in an address to an online charity marathon of the Russian Jewish Congress.

The prime minister also mentioned cooperation between Israeli and Russian experts in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Good relations between Israel and Russia are important for us, I would even say that they are critically important," he added.

As part of the charity event, the Israeli prime minister was awarded the Russian Jewish Congress' Global Influence Award, a special token of appreciation of people whose activities have had a great impact on the world.