Netanyahu Says ICC Has No Legal Power to Open Investigation Into Situation in Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) International Criminal ICC ) has no jurisdiction to open an investigation into a situation in Palestine , it ignored Israel 's legal arguments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

Earlier today, the ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she would open a full investigation into the situation in Palestine as it had been determined that war crimes had been committed there.

"The court has no jurisdiction in this case. The ICC only has jurisdiction over petitions submitted by sovereign states. But there has never been a Palestinian state," the prime minister tweeted.

Netanyahu added that the court became "a political tool to delegitimize the State of Israel."

"The prosecutor has completely ignored the legal arguments we presented to her," he said.