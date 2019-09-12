UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says IDF Needs Freedom Of Action To Counter Hezbollah, Iran In Region

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Netanyahu Says IDF Needs Freedom of Action to Counter Hezbollah, Iran in Region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) needed to maintain freedom of action against Iran and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement, which Israel considers to be its main rivals in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) needed to maintain freedom of action against Iran and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement, which Israel considers to be its main rivals in the region.

"The Syrian arena is the main one; we hear about it from time to time. It is important that we continue to maintain freedom of action for the IDF, including the air force, against Iranian, Hezbollah and other terrorist targets," Netanyahu told reporters ahead of his trip to the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The prime minister has also stressed the importance of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the time when Israel is ensuring its security "in the face of the attempts of Iran and its proxies to attack" it.

The long-standing tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement escalated in August after an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the movement near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The exchange of fire continued, and, earlier this month, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border in an anti-Hezbollah operation. In response, several anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon, targeting facilities in northern Israel. The attack prompted the Israeli military to fire some 100 projectiles on its neighbor's southern settlements.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Fire Prime Minister Syria Exchange Israel Iran Russia Beirut Vladimir Putin Sochi Lebanon August Border Media From

Recent Stories

Vivo Y12 is a Budget Smartphone with 5000mAh Bigge ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to hold National ..

8 minutes ago

Two drown in Jhelum River in Sargodha

29 seconds ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine U ..

31 seconds ago

50 killed in train derailment in southeast DR Cong ..

33 seconds ago

Chinese university to establish Dr Atta ur Rahman ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.