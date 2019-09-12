Netanyahu Says IDF Needs Freedom of Action to Counter Hezbollah, Iran in Region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) needed to maintain freedom of action against Iran and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement, which Israel considers to be its main rivals in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) needed to maintain freedom of action against Iran and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement, which Israel considers to be its main rivals in the region.

"The Syrian arena is the main one; we hear about it from time to time. It is important that we continue to maintain freedom of action for the IDF, including the air force, against Iranian, Hezbollah and other terrorist targets," Netanyahu told reporters ahead of his trip to the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The prime minister has also stressed the importance of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the time when Israel is ensuring its security "in the face of the attempts of Iran and its proxies to attack" it.

The long-standing tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement escalated in August after an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the movement near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The exchange of fire continued, and, earlier this month, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border in an anti-Hezbollah operation. In response, several anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon, targeting facilities in northern Israel. The attack prompted the Israeli military to fire some 100 projectiles on its neighbor's southern settlements.