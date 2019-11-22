UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Investigation Against Him Aims To Depose Him From Post Of Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Netanyahu Says Investigation Against Him Aims to Depose Him From Post of Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a decision by Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to indict him, said Thursday the charges aimed to depose him from the post of the head of government.

Mandelblit earlier in the day indicted Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Israeli media reported.

"I believe these facts indicate how wrong this entire process is. Its purpose is to depose me from the post of the head of government," Netanyahu told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

19 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

52 minutes ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

1 hour ago

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

1 hour ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.