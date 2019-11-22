Netanyahu Says Investigation Against Him Aims to Depose Him From Post of Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a decision by Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to indict him, said Thursday the charges aimed to depose him from the post of the head of government.

Mandelblit earlier in the day indicted Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Israeli media reported.

"I believe these facts indicate how wrong this entire process is. Its purpose is to depose me from the post of the head of government," Netanyahu told reporters.