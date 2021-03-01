UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Iran Stands Behind Thursday Attack On Israel's Ship In Gulf Of Oman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:07 PM

Netanyahu Says Iran Stands Behind Thursday Attack on Israel's Ship in Gulf of Oman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Monday that the recent explosion on his country-owned cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman was clearly the work of its rival, Iran

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Monday that the recent explosion on his country-owned cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman was clearly the work of its rival, Iran.

National media previously reported that a blast had occurred on Thursday on an Israeli cargo ship, which was, at the time, located in the Gulf of Oman. According to The Jerusalem Post, the vessel � Helios Ray � was heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia when the explosion took place, and the ship was then forwarded to a port in the UAE's Dubai to estimate the damage. So far, there have been no reports on casualties, and the exact cause of the incident is still being investigated.

"It is indeed an operation of Iran, it is clear," Netanyahu told state-run broadcaster KAN.

Iran is "Israel's biggest enemy," the prime minister reaffirmed, reiterating the country's firm stance over the acquisition of nuclear weapons by Tehran.

"The Iranians will have no nuclear weapons � with or without an agreement. I also said that to my friend [US President Joe] Biden," Netanyahu added.

In the wake of the explosion, Defense Minister Benny Gantz also said that Tehran is the prime suspect behind the Thursday attack, according to Israeli media.

Late on Sunday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Israel had launched an attack from the Golan Heights, aiming at several targets in the vicinity of the Damascus capital, with Syria's air defense systems downed most of the Israeli missiles while repelling the attack.

The Jerusalem Post, in turn, said that Iranian forces were allegedly targeted in the airstrike, suggesting the attack was Israel's response to what it believed was an Iranian attack on the Israeli-owned ship last week.

