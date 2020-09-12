UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New Era Of Peaceful Coexistence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:53 AM

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New Era of Peaceful Coexistence

Israel's agreement with Bahrain opens a new era of peaceful coexistence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Israel's agreement with Bahrain opens a new era of peaceful coexistence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that Bahrain and Israel had agreed to establish diplomatic relations. In addition, Bahrain will take part in the ceremony of signing an agreement between Israel and the UAE, which will take place on September 15 at the White House in Washington.

"All of these agreements were achieved through the painstaking work that went on behind the scenes over the years, but these efforts have become a reality thanks to the important help provided by our friend, President of the United States [Donald] Trump, and I would like to thank him and his staff for this important aid.

This is a new era of peaceful coexistence and peace," the prime minister was quoted as saying by his office.

According to Netanyahu, the agreement will lead to large investments in the Israeli economy.

"This agreement joins the historic peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates. Twenty-six years have passed since the signing of the second peace agreement with an Arab country [Jordan]. And not 26 years, but only 29 days have passed since the peace agreement was reached with the third country until the fourth peace agreement with an Arab country," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington White House UAE Trump Lead Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates September All Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

3 minutes ago

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

2 hours ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

2 hours ago

Rossiya Segodnya Chief Says SBU's Demand to Remove ..

21 minutes ago

Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 annive ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.