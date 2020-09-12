Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New Era of Peaceful Coexistence

(@FahadShabbir)

Israel's agreement with Bahrain opens a new era of peaceful coexistence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Israel's agreement with Bahrain opens a new era of peaceful coexistence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that Bahrain and Israel had agreed to establish diplomatic relations. In addition, Bahrain will take part in the ceremony of signing an agreement between Israel and the UAE, which will take place on September 15 at the White House in Washington.

"All of these agreements were achieved through the painstaking work that went on behind the scenes over the years, but these efforts have become a reality thanks to the important help provided by our friend, President of the United States [Donald] Trump, and I would like to thank him and his staff for this important aid.

This is a new era of peaceful coexistence and peace," the prime minister was quoted as saying by his office.

According to Netanyahu, the agreement will lead to large investments in the Israeli economy.

"This agreement joins the historic peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates. Twenty-six years have passed since the signing of the second peace agreement with an Arab country [Jordan]. And not 26 years, but only 29 days have passed since the peace agreement was reached with the third country until the fourth peace agreement with an Arab country," he added.