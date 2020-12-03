Netanyahu Says Israel, Bahrain Reached 'Real Peace' That Opens Numerous Economic Benefits

Israel and Bahrain have reached "a real peace" that will open a number of economic opportunities for the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday at a meeting with Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Israel and Bahrain have reached "a real peace" that will open a number of economic opportunities for the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday at a meeting with Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani.

An official delegation from Bahrain led by Al Zayani arrived in Israel on Tuesday as part of efforts to boost relations between the countries after signing a peace deal. During the visit, the sides are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in tourism, which envisions creating a bilateral forum to promote mutual tourism, among other things.

"I think we understand this is a real peace�a peace between our peoples, a peace that will open economic benefits that were unimaginable just a few months ago, but now are coming to be.

And I think this will broaden the circle of peace not only for our own two peoples, but for all countries in the Middle East and perhaps beyond," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Israeli government.

In September, Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, signed US-brokered landmark peace agreements with Israel. The deals envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.