UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Israel Destroyed Important Targets Of Islamic Jihad Over Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:43 PM

Netanyahu Says Israel Destroyed Important Targets of Islamic Jihad Over Past 24 Hours

Over the last 24 hours, Israel has destroyed several important targets of the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants group, including cells that were suspected of preparing new attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Over the last 24 hours, Israel has destroyed several important targets of the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants group, including cells that were suspected of preparing new attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"In the last 24 hours, we have destroyed important Islamic Jihad targets. We targeted terrorist cells that planned to launch rockets at the territory of the State of Israel, several of which were caught in the act," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting, adding that Israel would respond decisively to every attack against the state.

In his turn, the spokesman of the Palestinian National Authority, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that the escalation should be stopped immediately.

"President Mahmoud Abbas is taking intensive efforts to prevent the dangerous Israeli escalation and its consequences," Rudeineh said, calling on the international community, the United Nations in particular, to immediately intervene and stop "the Israeli aggression, which is aimed at harming the interests of the Palestinian people."

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top PIJ commander, triggering a fierce response. More than 220 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel from Gaza.

According to the Gaza health authorities, so far at least 16 Palestinians were killed and 50 were injured as a result of the escalation.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Prime Minister United Nations Israel Jihad Gaza From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

45 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

60 minutes ago

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

1 hour ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

1 hour ago

Over 70% of People in 10 European Countries Suppor ..

2 minutes ago

'Pakistan should exploit its expertise in textile ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.