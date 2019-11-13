Netanyahu Says Israel Destroyed Important Targets of Islamic Jihad Over Past 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

Over the last 24 hours, Israel has destroyed several important targets of the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants group, including cells that were suspected of preparing new attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Over the last 24 hours, Israel has destroyed several important targets of the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants group, including cells that were suspected of preparing new attacks on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"In the last 24 hours, we have destroyed important Islamic Jihad targets. We targeted terrorist cells that planned to launch rockets at the territory of the State of Israel, several of which were caught in the act," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting, adding that Israel would respond decisively to every attack against the state.

In his turn, the spokesman of the Palestinian National Authority, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that the escalation should be stopped immediately.

"President Mahmoud Abbas is taking intensive efforts to prevent the dangerous Israeli escalation and its consequences," Rudeineh said, calling on the international community, the United Nations in particular, to immediately intervene and stop "the Israeli aggression, which is aimed at harming the interests of the Palestinian people."

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top PIJ commander, triggering a fierce response. More than 220 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel from Gaza.

According to the Gaza health authorities, so far at least 16 Palestinians were killed and 50 were injured as a result of the escalation.