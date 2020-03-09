UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Israel May Quarantine All Travelers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

Netanyahu Says Israel May Quarantine All Travelers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) If Israel would introduce additional measures regarding the quarantine amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, then these measures would affect travelers from all countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"Regarding the issue of quarantine ... If we take more steps, they will affect all countries," Netanyahu said during a press conference.

The prime minister added that this would be a "hard decision."

"We are not talking about closing our borders.

We are only talking about the need for quarantine for those arriving [to Israel] - for Israelis and foreigners," Netanyahu said.

According to the latest data from the Israeli Health Ministry, 39 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Died Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

4 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

4 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

4 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.