Netanyahu Says Israel 'prepared For Very Intense Operation' On Lebanon Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel was "prepared for a very intense operation" along the border with Lebanon, where Israeli troops have exchanged near-daily fire with Hezbollah fighters.

Exchanges between Israel and the Hezbollah movement, have intensified over the past week, with repeated Israeli strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.

"We are prepared for a very intense operation in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north," Netanyahu said during a visit to the border area earlier on Wednesday.

