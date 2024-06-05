Netanyahu says Israel 'prepared for very intense operation' on Lebanon border

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel was "prepared for a very intense operation" along the border with Lebanon, where Israeli troops have exchanged near-daily fire with Hezbollah fighters.

Exchanges between Israel and the Hezbollah movement, have intensified over the past week, with repeated Israeli strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.

"We are prepared for a very intense operation in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north," Netanyahu said during a visit to the border area earlier on Wednesday.