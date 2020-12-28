Netanyahu Says Israel Ranks First in COVID-19 Vaccination Rate, 379,000 People Inoculated

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Israel ranks first in the world in terms of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, with 379,000 citizens of the country having been inoculated by Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"[A total of] 379,000 Israelis have already received the vaccine. We make almost 100,000 shots per day! Israel is the world champion in terms of the vaccination rate, together we will be the first to get out from the pandemic and re-open our economy," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Israel entered a new nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, which will be in force until at least January 9, with the possibility of an extension for an additional 14-day period if there is no significant decline in the spread of the disease.

Earlier this month, Israel received the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, after the government inked a deal with the developers for eight million doses. In addition, Israel has concluded agreements with other companies producing vaccine candidates, including US firm Moderna.

The mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Israel on December 20. Health workers, medical students, employees of geriatric institutions and representatives of the authorities, including Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, received a shot during the first stage.

At the second stage, citizens aged over 60 and high-risk groups are set to be inoculated.