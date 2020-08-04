Netanyahu Says Israel to Do Everything to Defend Itself in Wake of Recent Attack in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel would do everything necessary to ensure the safety of its borders following the country's recent attack on Syrian military objects in response to the actions of militants on the border.

On Monday night, four militants who tried to plant an explosive device on the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights, were killed by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) from both the ground and air. Late on Monday, Syria's SANA reported that the country's air defense systems had repelled an attack in the southwest of the Damascus province.

The IDF then said that Israeli fighter jets and attack helicopters had hit military targets in southern Syria.

"We have attacked the cell and then those who directed it. We will do everything needed to defend ourselves. I propose everyone, including [Lebanon's] Hezbollah, to take it into account. There are not empty statements, but rather a strong message by the state of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, and it should be taken seriously," Netanyahu said when asked a relevant question from a journalist regarding Israel's recent attack in Syria.

According to the IDF's statement, the military attacked observation posts, anti-aircraft artillery, and command and control systems.