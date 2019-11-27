Netanyahu Says Israel to Respond to Aggression After Intercepts Rocket Launched From Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "vigorously" respond to any aggression against it, following the firing of two rockets from the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that two rockets were fired into Israeli territory and that the forces intercepted one of them.

"If someone in Gaza thinks that he can raise his head after Operation Black Belt, he is sorely mistaken, "We will respond vigorously to any attack against us and we will continue to guard the security of Israel on all fronts," Netanyahu said on Tuesday as cited by the Jewish Press news outlet.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.