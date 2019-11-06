UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Allow Iran To Develop Nuclear Weapons

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Allow Iran to Develop Nuclear Weapons

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would not let the Iranian regime to build nuclear weapons, following Tehran's announcement to expand its uranium enrichment efforts.

"Given Iran's efforts to expand its nuclear weapons program, expand its enrichment of uranium for making atomic bombs, I repeat here once again: We will never let Iran develop nuclear weapons. This is not only for our security and our future; it's for the future of the middle East and the world," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Times of Israel newspaper.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country would start on Wednesday injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant at the level of 5 percent, an activity that was previously banned under the deal. Meanwhile, the president stressed that the decision was reversible and Iran would suspend gasification as soon as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signatories complied with their commitments.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA in September. The gradual reduction of the obligations was announced on May 8, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Iran Washington Nuclear Tehran Middle East May September Gas 2015 From

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

3 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.