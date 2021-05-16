UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Israeli Army Hit 1,500 Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Netanyahu Says Israeli Army Hit 1,500 Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Israel's armed forces have struck 1,500 targets in the Gaza Strip in recent days, dealing a heavy blow to the infrastructure of Palestine's Hamas movement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"Our campaign against terrorist organizations continues in full force. We will make Hamas pay a very high price for its aggression. In recent days, the Israel Defense Forces have hit more than 1,500 targets," Netanyahu told a briefing at army headquarters.

