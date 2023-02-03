Netanyahu Says Israeli Covert Operations Against Iran Help Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Israel's covert operations against Iran end up helping other countries, including Ukraine, by reducing Tehran's capabilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said

On Thursday, Netanyahu held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, during which the two leaders discussed measures to counter Iran.

"We operate independently against Iran at different levels, but this activity is also systematically aimed at degrading or harming Iran's capabilities against us ... But of course, it also harms Iran's capabilities or reduces them in relation to other arenas," Netanyahu told Israeli reporters Thursday after the meeting with Macron, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The prime minister also expressed concern about the growing cooperation between Russia and Iran.

Earlier in the week, Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN that he was considering providing military assistance to Ukraine including the iron dome air defense system. The Israeli prime minister also expressed willingness to mediate in talks between Russia and Ukraine if both countries, as well as the US, asked for it.

Western countries believe that Iran supplies military drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have dismissed such allegations.