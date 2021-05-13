UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Israeli Military Attacked Hundreds Of Hamas Targets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Netanyahu Says Israeli Military Attacked Hundreds of Hamas Targets

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the country's military struck hundreds of targets belonging to the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

"Using the batteries of the Iron Dome gives us the ability to attack, and the IDF [the Israeli Defense Forces] has already attacked hundreds of targets, soon there will be more than a thousand, and we continue to strike at Hamas, protecting our citizens," the prime minister said.

