Netanyahu Says Israeli Operation In Gaza Strip Will Continue As Long As Necessary

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

Netanyahu Says Israeli Operation in Gaza Strip Will Continue as Long as Necessary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary.

Minutes earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

"I said that Hamas would pay us a heavy price. We are charging this price and will continue to do that in a more intensive way. The last word has not been said yet, and this operation will continue as long as necessary," Netanyahu said in a statement on late Thursday.

