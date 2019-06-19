UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Israelis To Attend Bahrain Conference

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:04 AM

Netanyahu says Israelis to attend Bahrain conference

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israelis will take part in a conference in Bahrain next week that is part of the United States' Middle East peace plan

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israelis will take part in a conference in Bahrain next week that is part of the United States' Middle East peace plan.

"An important conference will soon be held in Bahrain and Israelis will of course participate," Netanyahu said at an event in Tel Aviv.

US President Donald Trump's administration organised the conference, which is to be held on June 25 and 26 in Manama, Bahrain for the unveiling of the economic component of the US peace plan.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been drafting the long-awaited plan, but it has been rejected in advance by the Palestinians, who expect the proposals to heavily favour Israel.

The plan is aimed at providing economic opportunities for the Palestinians, but Kushner has hinted it will not endorse international calls for the creation of a Palestinian state.

"We welcome American attempts to provide regional solutions for a better future," Netanyahu said.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that Israel would be represented at the conference, without giving further details.

US allies the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have announced they will take part in the conference.

The White House has also said that Egypt, Jordan and Morocco will attend, although these three countries have yet to confirm this.

The Palestinian leadership has said it will boycott the US-led peace conference, and a number of prominent Palestinian businessmen have also rejected invites.

The Palestinians have boycotted the US administration since Trump broke with decades of consensus and recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017.

They consider the eastern part of the city the capital of their own future state.

Media reports in Israel on Tuesday said the country would only be represented by private businessmen.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Egypt White House Trump Manama Jerusalem Bahrain United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Morocco Middle East June December 2017 Event

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

1 hour ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

48 minutes ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

49 minutes ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.