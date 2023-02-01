Netanyahu Says 'Looking Into' Providing Support to Ukraine Including Iron Dome

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN that he is considering providing military assistance to Ukraine including the iron dome

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN that he is considering providing military assistance to Ukraine including the iron dome.

When asked whether he would consider providing Ukraine with military aid including the iron dome and other defensive technology, Netanyahu said, "Well, I'm certainly looking into it.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in mid-October that Israel could no longer supply military hardware to Ukraine due to "operational reasons." At the same time, he promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and would provide relief aid.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev.