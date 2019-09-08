UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says May Visit Russia, Meet With Putin In Coming Week

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 03:20 PM

Netanyahu Says May Visit Russia, Meet With Putin in Coming Week

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he may visit Russia and hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming week.

"Perhaps I will visit Russia in the coming week to discuss further coordination on military issues with president Putin," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting.

On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Netanyahu would soon pay a visit to Russia, most likely to the resort city of Sochi.

