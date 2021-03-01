UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Negotiating Production Of Pfizer Vaccine In Israel To Cover Population

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Netanyahu Says Negotiating Production of Pfizer Vaccine in Israel to Cover Population

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he is currently in talks with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the establishment of a plant to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in the country

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he is currently in talks with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the establishment of a plant to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

"I am also in talks with Pfizer to build a vaccine factory here, in Israel," Netanyahu told the Galei Zahal, the radio of Israel's Defense Forces.

Netanyahu was responding to a question about the economic impact of the government's intention to provide every citizen with two double vaccine doses every year, as the inoculation effect lasts only for six months, according to experts.

Within half a year, Israel needs 18 million doses of the vaccine in total as part of a two-phase vaccination campaign, and 36 million doses � for one year, the prime minister noted, adding that he is negotiating with Pfizer and Moderna "to bring these vaccines here.

"

If there is not a continuous vaccination rollout following a six-month period, Israel risks facing new spikes of the disease, Netanyahu warned, noting that under such circumstances, the government will be forced to impose new lockdowns and restrictions.

The prime minister noted that he has had around 30 phone calls with the leadership of Pfizer and Moderna.

Israel started the mass inoculation of its population on December 20. To date, over 4.7 million people � roughly half the population excluding the occupied Palestinian territories � have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 3.36 million both doses.

As of Monday, the country's health authorities have recorded over 778,000 сases of the disease, including 5,758 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Company December Government Million

Recent Stories

Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as new bo ..

51 seconds ago

Police impound two NCP trucks

52 seconds ago

China rolls out 718,000 5G base stations, 6G explo ..

55 seconds ago

India's Modi gets Covid-19 jab as chaotic expansio ..

57 seconds ago

CCRI to hold refresher course to promote cotton cu ..

9 minutes ago

China remains world's top manufacturing hub for 11 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.