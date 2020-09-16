UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End Arab-Israel Conflict 'Once And For All'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:25 AM

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End Arab-Israel Conflict 'Once and for All'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the US-brokered peace agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could lead to more peace accords with other nations and possibly a permanent end to the Arab-Israeli conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the US-brokered peace agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could lead to more peace accords with other nations and possibly a permanent end to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

"The blessings of the peace we make today will be enormous, first, because this peace will eventually expand to include other Arab states and ultimately it can end the Arab-Israeli conflict once and for all," Netanyahu said during a signing ceremony at the White House.

Before the ceremony, US President Donald Trump said that his administration is working to broker more peace agreements between Israel and at least five other countries.

The agreement with UAE is defined as a peace treaty and the agreement with Bahrain as a declaration of peace.

The accords will see the UAE and Bahrain exchange embassies and ambassadors with Israel and allow direct flights. The countries will launch initiatives to boost cooperation across a broad range of sectors.

The UAE and Bahrain will be the third and the forth Arab countries, respectively, to fully normalize relations with Israel after Egypt did so in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Israel had also concluded a relatively short-lived and now defunct peace with Mauritania as well as interim agreements with the Palestinians.

