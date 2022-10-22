UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu Says Original Iran Nuclear Deal Financially Benefiting Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Netanyahu Says Original Iran Nuclear Deal Financially Benefiting Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Former Israeli Prime Minister and right-wing Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if left unchanged and signed, would be beneficial to not only Tehran but Moscow as well.

"I believe that we should place heavy sanctions on Iran, and those who advocate lifting the sanctions, which is what this nuclear deal would do if it ever gets signed, would bring hundreds of billions of Dollars not only to Iran, but to Russia's coffers as well," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox news Digital, published on Friday.

Netanyahu described partnership between Russia and Iran as "horrible" amid reports that Tehran had supplied Shahed-136 drones to Moscow and sent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to train Russian troops.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

On September 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response but it is "not constructive."

