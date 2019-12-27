(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he had won the leadership election in his Likud party.

"A great victory! Thanks to friends and members of Likud for the confidence, support and love! With God's and your help I will lead Likud to the great victory in the upcoming election and will continue to lead Israel to unprecedented achievements," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter page.

The polling places closed at 11:00 p.m. (20:00 GMT) with the turnout having reached 49 percent. According to the Channel 13 broadcaster, Netanyahu got more than 70 percent of votes.

The main opponent of Netanyahu is former Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The official results of the leadership Primary will be announced on early Friday.

The voting took place amid the ongoing political crisis in Israel. Following the April general election, Prime Minister Netanyahu failed to form a viable coalition. Another election in September saw Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance pull slightly ahead of the current prime minister but still fall short of a majority. As a result of that, the Israeli parliament dissolved itself over the crisis and set the new election for March 2.