UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Re-Elected As Leader Of Israel's Likud Party

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

Netanyahu Says Re-Elected as Leader of Israel's Likud Party

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he had won the leadership election in his Likud party.

"A great victory! Thanks to friends and members of Likud for the confidence, support and love! With God's and your help I will lead Likud to the great victory in the upcoming election and will continue to lead Israel to unprecedented achievements," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter page.

The polling places closed at 11:00 p.m. (20:00 GMT) with the turnout having reached 49 percent. According to the Channel 13 broadcaster, Netanyahu got more than 70 percent of votes.

The main opponent of Netanyahu is former Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The official results of the leadership Primary will be announced on early Friday.

The voting took place amid the ongoing political crisis in Israel. Following the April general election, Prime Minister Netanyahu failed to form a viable coalition. Another election in September saw Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance pull slightly ahead of the current prime minister but still fall short of a majority. As a result of that, the Israeli parliament dissolved itself over the crisis and set the new election for March 2.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Interior Minister Parliament Twitter Alliance Lead March April September God Election 2018

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

4 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

5 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

5 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

5 hours ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.