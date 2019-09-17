Netanyahu Says Right-Wing Voters' Turnout at Israeli Election Disastrously Low

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the turnout at right-wing strongholds was "a disaster" on the day of the parliamentary election.

The prime minister tweeted pictures of the voting process in two polling stations, one semi-empty and the other crowded.

"The rate of voting is high in the strongholds of the left and low in the strongholds of the right, it is a disaster", Netanyahu said.

The prime minister called on his supporters "to go and vote, otherwise we will get the left-wing government with the Arab parties!"

According to the i24NEWS news agency, Netanyahu hastily summoned members of the Likud center-right party and Knesset for an emergency meeting at his residence in Jerusalem, in light of the turnout news.