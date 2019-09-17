UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Right-Wing Voters' Turnout At Israeli Election Disastrously Low

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Netanyahu Says Right-Wing Voters' Turnout at Israeli Election Disastrously Low

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the turnout at right-wing strongholds was "a disaster" on the day of the parliamentary election.

The prime minister tweeted pictures of the voting process in two polling stations, one semi-empty and the other crowded.

"The rate of voting is high in the strongholds of the left and low in the strongholds of the right, it is a disaster", Netanyahu said.

The prime minister called on his supporters "to go and vote, otherwise we will get the left-wing government with the Arab parties!"

According to the i24NEWS news agency, Netanyahu hastily summoned members of the Likud center-right party and Knesset for an emergency meeting at his residence in Jerusalem, in light of the turnout news.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Jerusalem Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

2 hours ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

2 hours ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.