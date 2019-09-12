UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims At Continuing Cooperation To Prevent Military Collision

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that his visit to Russia, which is set to begin later in the day, was designed to continue "important cooperation" with Moscow in order to prevent confrontation between Israeli and Russian forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that his visit to Russia, which is set to begin later in the day, was designed to continue "important cooperation" with Moscow in order to prevent confrontation between Israeli and Russian forces.

The Israeli prime minister is set to discuss Iran and military coordination in Syria with President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu less than a week before the crucial Knesset elections and amid tensions around Lebanon and Palestine.

"This trip is designed to continue this important cooperation, which prevents collisions between us and the Russian forces, and to continue to advance the common goal that we agree on, which has yet to be achieved and is far from being achieved, � the withdrawal of Iran from Syria," Netanyahu told reporters, as quoted by his official Twitter account.

Russia-Israel relations were put to the test following the fatal crash of a Russian Il-20 plane in September 2018, for which the Russian Defense Ministry holds the Israeli Air Force responsible. On September 17, Syria's air defense system targeted Israeli F-16 jets that were carrying out airstrikes in the Syrian province of Latakia, but the Russian plane was downed by a missile instead.

Russia has been involved in military operations in Syria since 2015 after receiving a request from the Syrian government. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria without permission from the Syrian authorities, but is justifying its actions by stressing the need to counter Iran's military presence there.

