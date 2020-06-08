Netanyahu Says Suspended Relaxation of Restrictions Amid New Surge in COVID-19 Cases

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions has been suspended in Israel due to a surge in COVID-19 cases since late May, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday following a government meeting on the coronavirus.

"We stopped all measures to lift the restrictions that we planned to take in the coming days. We will check it next week. One exception is the halls of celebrations, we will allow them to work according to the directives of the Ministry of Health," Netanyahu said.

Israel saw at the end of May an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases per day, mainly in schools. A total of 42 schools were locked down for quarantine. Due to the increase in the incidence rate, on May 30, mobile checkpoints for COVID-19 tests reopened.

In late May, cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and swimming pools reopened. On June 14, theaters, concert halls and other cultural institutions were expected to resume operations.