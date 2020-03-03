UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says To Hold Coalition Talks With Right-Wing Parties In Wake Of Election Upset

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:33 PM

Netanyahu Says to Hold Coalition Talks With Right-Wing Parties in Wake of Election Upset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he will attempt to form a coalition with right-wing parties in order to form a national government after his Likud Party again failed to win a majority in the general election

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he will attempt to form a coalition with right-wing parties in order to form a national government after his Likud Party again failed to win a majority in the general election.

The Monday election, the third in 11 months, saw the Likud Party make gains but remain shy of the 61-seat majority in the country's parliament. Netanyahu failed to form a coalition after elections in April and September.

"Earlier, I spoke with all the right-wing faction leaders, our natural partners. After I get some sleep, we'll start forming a broad national government," Netanyahu said at a rally in Jerusalem where he claimed a tentative victory.

According to exit polls from Israeli television channels, the Likud party looks to hold a clear lead with 37 seats, and the opposition alliance Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) is not far behind with 33 seats.

However, Israeli pundits estimate that Netanyahu's "natural partners" may only be able scrape together a total of 59 seats.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the leader of centrist party Yisrael Beitenu, Avigdor Lieberman, may once again find himself in the position of kingmaker.

The election also saw the Arab-majority Joint List party gain seats, with exit polls promising them an unprecedented 19 seats, which may further throw a wrench in Netanyahu's hopes.

Official results are expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

