Netanyahu Says Trump Recognizes Israel Must Have Sovereignty in Jordan Valley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump recognizes that Israel must have sovereignty in the Jordan Valley under the new peace plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"Too many plans tried to pressure Israel to withdraw from vital territory, like the Jordan Valley.

But you, Mr. President [Trump], you recognize that Israel must have sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, and other strategic areas of Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu said at a joint press briefing. "You recognize that Israel must have sovereignty in places that enable Israel to defend itself by itself."