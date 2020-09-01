UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says UAE Delegation Invited To Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:31 AM

Netanyahu Says UAE Delegation Invited to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a delegation from the United Arab Emirates had been invited to visit Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a delegation from the United Arab Emirates had been invited to visit Israel.

Earlier in the day, the very first direct passenger flight from Israel to the UAE took the high-level US and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi through Saudi airspace. The Israeli delegation is headed by the National Security Council head, Meir Ben Shabat. The US delegation is headed by Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

"I spoke today, a few minutes ago, with members of our delegation in Abu Dhabi, and I tasked Meir Ben Shabat, the head of the delegation, with inviting a delegation from the UAE to Israel. I can tell you that we will welcome them with a similar red carpet with which they have welcomed us," Netanyahu said at a press conference.

The prime minister did not specify if the invitation was accepted by the UAE .

The working visit of US and Israeli delegations to the UAE will last for two days. The trip envisages high-level meetings on cooperation in various fields ahead of signing a historic peace deal between the two countries.

Earlier in August, the UAE and Israel announced that they had agreed to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties as part of a deal brokered by the United States. The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The two states are expected to sign a number of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Saudi United States United Arab Emirates August From Arab

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

1 hour ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

2 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

1 hour ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

46 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

46 minutes ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.