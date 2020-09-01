Netanyahu Says UAE Delegation Invited to Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a delegation from the United Arab Emirates had been invited to visit Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a delegation from the United Arab Emirates had been invited to visit Israel.

Earlier in the day, the very first direct passenger flight from Israel to the UAE took the high-level US and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi through Saudi airspace. The Israeli delegation is headed by the National Security Council head, Meir Ben Shabat. The US delegation is headed by Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

"I spoke today, a few minutes ago, with members of our delegation in Abu Dhabi, and I tasked Meir Ben Shabat, the head of the delegation, with inviting a delegation from the UAE to Israel. I can tell you that we will welcome them with a similar red carpet with which they have welcomed us," Netanyahu said at a press conference.

The prime minister did not specify if the invitation was accepted by the UAE .

The working visit of US and Israeli delegations to the UAE will last for two days. The trip envisages high-level meetings on cooperation in various fields ahead of signing a historic peace deal between the two countries.

Earlier in August, the UAE and Israel announced that they had agreed to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties as part of a deal brokered by the United States. The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The two states are expected to sign a number of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.