UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Says Upcoming Trip To US Great Mission To Conclude Middle East Peace Plan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Netanyahu Says Upcoming Trip to US Great Mission to Conclude Middle East Peace Plan

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his upcoming trip to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump has given him a sense of "great mission" that could see the conclusion of a new middle East peace plan.

"I am going to Washington with a sense of great mission, great responsibility and the opening of a great opportunity," Netanyahu stated in a video message posted on social networks.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that the White House will unroll the Middle East peace plan next week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits on Tuesday. On the same day, Vice President Mike Pence, while speaking at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, invited Israeli opposition Benny Gantz to Washington for talks with the president. Gantz accepted the invite on Saturday.

"For three years I spoke with President Trump and his team about our most pressing security needs and national interests that must be included in any political settlement ... Therefore, I hope that we are standing before a historic moment in our country's history," the prime minister remarked.

On the same day as Netanyahu's meeting within Trump in Washington, the Israeli parliament will begin a hearing to debate whether to give the prime minister immunity in connection with corruption allegations he faces ahead of Israel's March 2 parliamentary elections.

Next week, Trump is set to publish his so-called "deal of the century" that will set out the Middle East peace process. Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement that violates international law.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Century Prime Minister Israel Washington Parliament Immunity White House Trump Jerusalem Same Middle East March Opposition

Recent Stories

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

25 minutes ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

34 minutes ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

36 minutes ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

36 minutes ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

36 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz for addressing legitimate reservation ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.