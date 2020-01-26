Netanyahu Says Upcoming Trip to US Great Mission to Conclude Middle East Peace Plan

(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his upcoming trip to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump has given him a sense of "great mission" that could see the conclusion of a new middle East peace plan.

"I am going to Washington with a sense of great mission, great responsibility and the opening of a great opportunity," Netanyahu stated in a video message posted on social networks.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that the White House will unroll the Middle East peace plan next week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits on Tuesday. On the same day, Vice President Mike Pence, while speaking at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, invited Israeli opposition Benny Gantz to Washington for talks with the president. Gantz accepted the invite on Saturday.

"For three years I spoke with President Trump and his team about our most pressing security needs and national interests that must be included in any political settlement ... Therefore, I hope that we are standing before a historic moment in our country's history," the prime minister remarked.

On the same day as Netanyahu's meeting within Trump in Washington, the Israeli parliament will begin a hearing to debate whether to give the prime minister immunity in connection with corruption allegations he faces ahead of Israel's March 2 parliamentary elections.

Next week, Trump is set to publish his so-called "deal of the century" that will set out the Middle East peace process. Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement that violates international law.