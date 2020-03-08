UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Says Will Hold Conference Call On Coronavirus With World Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has initiated a conference call with world leaders to discuss the threat that the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently poses, and will present five steps necessary to fight the infection.

"In the past 48 hours, we have seen a rise in the rate of infection. A 38-year old patient is fighting for his life. The rate of infection cannot be estimated precisely but it is, apparently, higher than we figured. In the past 48 hours, I have spoken with world leaders and I initiated a conference call that we will hold this week in order to see how countries will be able to help each other. I must say that there has been great response," a Saturday statement on the Israeli government website says.

According to Netanyahu, a global pandemic "is a matter of days or hours" as there is currently no vaccine and the virus is spreading rapidly.

"The assumption that the virus will disappear or evaporate in hot weather is unproven. At the moment, this has no basis that we can build on.

The virus is currently spreading to Africa. There is no vaccine and anti-viral drugs are ineffective. Economies are starting to be hurt. Governments are ordering their gates closed. This is important for the supply of products for all economies. Nobody knows how the pandemic will end; therefore, I intend to submit five steps to the international meeting next week," Netanyahu said.

The five steps include disinfection, the mobilization of the air force to help with essential supplies, allocating finances to businesses suffering because of the spread of COVID-19, making coronavirus tests broadly available and cooperating with other countries.

The prime minister pointed out that the coronavirus is sensitive to bleach, which facilitates disinfecting procedures in public places.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases, over 80,800 of them in China. There have been 3,073 deaths from COVID-19 in China and 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China. Over 90 countries have been affected.

