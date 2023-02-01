UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu Says Will Turn To Peace Talks With Palestinians After Arab-Israeli Conflict Ends

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Netanyahu Says Will Turn to Peace Talks With Palestinians After Arab-Israeli Conflict Ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that negotiations and "workable peace" with the Palestinians are possible after the wider Arab-Israeli conflict comes to an end

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that negotiations and "workable peace" with the Palestinians are possible after the wider Arab-Israeli conflict comes to an end.

"When effectively the Arab-Israeli conflict (comes) to an end, I think we'll circle back to the Palestinians and get a workable peace with the Palestinians," Netanyahu said in an interview.

Netanyahu noted that Israel has managed to improve relationships with several Arab countries.

"I went around them (Palestinians), I went directly to the Arab states and forged with a new concept of peace .

.. I forged four historic peace agreements, the Abraham Accords, which is twice the number of peace agreements that all my predecessors in 70 years got combined," he said.

Netanyahu also said that seeking agreements with Iran would not prevent the region from Tehran's alleged threats. "If you have rogue regimes that are (intending to get) nuclear weapons, you can sign 100 agreements with them, it doesn't help," he said.

Implementing sanctions and maintaining military pressure on Tehran is the only way to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons, the prime minister stated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Nuclear Tehran Circle All From Arab

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

8 minutes ago
 Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on ..

Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - ..

7 minutes ago
 Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum ..

Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

7 minutes ago
 Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

7 minutes ago
 Monthly public service court held to resolve peopl ..

Monthly public service court held to resolve people's problems

8 minutes ago
 Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protes ..

Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protest Against Judicial Reform - Re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.