Netanyahu Says Will Turn to Peace Talks With Palestinians After Arab-Israeli Conflict Ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that negotiations and "workable peace" with the Palestinians are possible after the wider Arab-Israeli conflict comes to an end

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that negotiations and "workable peace" with the Palestinians are possible after the wider Arab-Israeli conflict comes to an end.

"When effectively the Arab-Israeli conflict (comes) to an end, I think we'll circle back to the Palestinians and get a workable peace with the Palestinians," Netanyahu said in an interview.

Netanyahu noted that Israel has managed to improve relationships with several Arab countries.

"I went around them (Palestinians), I went directly to the Arab states and forged with a new concept of peace .

.. I forged four historic peace agreements, the Abraham Accords, which is twice the number of peace agreements that all my predecessors in 70 years got combined," he said.

Netanyahu also said that seeking agreements with Iran would not prevent the region from Tehran's alleged threats. "If you have rogue regimes that are (intending to get) nuclear weapons, you can sign 100 agreements with them, it doesn't help," he said.

Implementing sanctions and maintaining military pressure on Tehran is the only way to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons, the prime minister stated.