Netanyahu Says Work on Judicial Reform to Be Suspended - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his coalition partners on Monday that the work on the controversial judicial reported will be suspended, the KAN radio station reported.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has understood that the country has "no other choice" but to suspend the reform, according to the radio station. Only National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir still advocates for the adoption of the reform.