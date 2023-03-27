UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu, Security Minister Agree To Postpone Israeli Judicial Reform To Summer - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir have agreed that the adoption of the controversial judicial reform should be postponed to Knesset's summer session, the KAN radio station reported on Monday, citing Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party

According to KAN, the prime minister also promised that the government will approve the formation of a civilian national guard to boost public security, as suggested by Ben Gvir.

