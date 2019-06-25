UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Sees Opportunities For Further Israel-Russia-US Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:20 PM

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he valued Israel's friendly relations with Russia and the United States, and saw opportunities for further trilateral cooperation.

Netanyahu addressed Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat ahead of their talks on Syria in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

"I believe that there is a wider basis for cooperation between the three of us [Israel, Russia, the United Stated] than many believe," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister added that he saw the trilateral meeting as a historic event and as an opportunity to increase stability in the middle East, especially in Syria.

Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat will exchange opinions on stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, including in Iran, during their talks in Jerusalem.

The trilateral talks were first proposed by Netanyahu during a meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin in February.

