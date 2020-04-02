Netanyahu Self-Isolates After Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of high-ranking officials have quarantined themselves after the country's health minister, Yaakov Litzman, was diagnosed with COVID-19, local media reported

Earlier in the day, the office of the health ministry's spokesperson said that Litzman and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19. The minister will continue to perform his duties from home.

Israel's Channel 13 broadcaster reported that Netanyahu, Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad intelligence service, as well as the health ministry's administrative staff were put under quarantine.

Netanyahu had just gotten out of a two-day quarantine on Wednesday, which he entered after his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, tested positive for COVID-19.

As of April 2, the Israeli health ministry has confirmed 6,211 coronavirus cases in the country. Thirty patients have died from the disease.