UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Self-Isolates After Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Netanyahu Self-Isolates After Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of high-ranking officials have quarantined themselves after the country's health minister, Yaakov Litzman, was diagnosed with COVID-19, local media reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of high-ranking officials have quarantined themselves after the country's health minister, Yaakov Litzman, was diagnosed with COVID-19, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, the office of the health ministry's spokesperson said that Litzman and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19. The minister will continue to perform his duties from home.

Israel's Channel 13 broadcaster reported that Netanyahu, Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad intelligence service, as well as the health ministry's administrative staff were put under quarantine.

Netanyahu had just gotten out of a two-day quarantine on Wednesday, which he entered after his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, tested positive for COVID-19.

As of April 2, the Israeli health ministry has confirmed 6,211 coronavirus cases in the country. Thirty patients have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Wife April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan lauds Japanese $2.16 m assistance to figh ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin: Response Center Says No SHortage of Medic ..

2 minutes ago

Global oil industry facing unprecedented shock: IE ..

2 minutes ago

Security of Quarantine centers to be made fool pro ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks arguments from NAB o ..

2 minutes ago

Spain sees 950 daily deaths from virus, unemployme ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.