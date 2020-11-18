UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Spoke To 'US President-Elect' Biden, Agreed To Meet Soon - Statement

Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden on Tuesday held a conversation over the telephone and agreed to meet soon, Netanyahu's office said in a statement referring to Biden as the "US President-elect."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke this evening (Tuesday, 17 November 2020) with US President-elect Joe Biden. In a warm conversation, the President-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security," the statement said.

Major US media networks projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. However, President Donald Trump said he is the winner, but his victory has been stolen by a massive election fraud and impropriety.

Trump has demanded audits and recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they did not find instances of substantial election irregularities, but several counties in other states have corrected election tallies.

Netanyahu's office noted that the Israeli Prime Minister said that the special bond between Israel and the United States "is a fundamental component of Israel's security and its policy."

Netanyahu and Biden agreed to meet soon in order to discuss many issues on the agenda and reiterated the need to continue bolstering the steadfast alliance between the United States and Israel, the statement said.

