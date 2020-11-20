Netanyahu Successfully Undergoes Medical Checks, Returns to Office - Spokesman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent on Friday a medical examination involving a sedation period and returned to his duties, Netanyahu's spokesperson to the Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent on Friday a medical examination involving a sedation period and returned to his duties, Netanyahu's spokesperson to the Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, said.

Defense Minister and Alternative Premier Benny Gantz temporarily served as the acting government head during the period of Netanyahu's medical check-ups.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu successfully passed the routine examination of his digestive tract this morning [Friday] at the Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem. During the examination, two polyps found in the colon were completely removed. The prime minister is in excellent state of health and is back to work," Gendelman wrote on Twitter.

Over the year, the minister has passed various medical tests, including checking levels of blood sugar, cholesterol and iron, as well as the functions of his liver and kidney. According to Netanyahu's personal physician, the tests' results were totally normal, the spokesman added.

Israel had three consecutive snap votes in less than a year before an agreement was reached between Netanyahu's Likud party and Gantz's Blue and White alliance to form a coalition government. Under the deal, the position of the Israeli prime minister became rotational, with the first half of the term to be served by Netanyahu and the second half beginning next November by Gantz.