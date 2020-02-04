UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu, Sudanese Authorities Agree To Cooperate On Normalizing Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the head of Sudan's sovereign council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, during his state visit to Uganda on Monday and agreed to start a cooperation to normalize relations between the two countries.

"It was agreed to start cooperation leading to normalization of the relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that Sudan is headed in a new positive direction," Netanyahu's office wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli prime minister also met with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni earlier in the day. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, health care, energy and agriculture.

Israel and Sudan currently do not have diplomatic relations.

