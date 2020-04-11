Netanyahu Suspends Flights to Israel Until COVID-19 Quarantine Issue Settled - Source

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that all flights to Israel are suspended until the issue of quarantining all arriving passengers in special hotels is legally settled, a source in the government told Sputnik on Saturday

"The prime minister has issued an order to stop all flights to Israel until legal agreements are reached that allow the rear command to take all arrived passengers to special hotels. Aircraft that have already departed for Israel will be let in," the source said.

Local media have previously reported that the Israelis who had repatriated to their homeland by charter flights from New York went straight home without undergoing any medical checks or self-isolating inside specially prepared hotels.