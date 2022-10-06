Netanyahu Taken to Hospital After Feeling Unwell During Synagogue Service - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party and former Israeli prime minister, was taken to hospital after suffering chest pains, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The opposition leader was taken to the Shaare Zedek medical center, the report said, adding that the former prime minister has been undergoing medical checks after feeling unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue Wednesday evening.

Later in the day, Netanyahu tweeted that he was feeling good, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Netanyahu headed the Israeli government for 12 consecutive years until 2021. He is considered one of the main contenders for the post of prime minister in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1.

According to Kan, his main rival in the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, wished the opposition leader a speedy and full recovery.